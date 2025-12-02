It’s that time of year! The City of Mauston would like to remind residents that Alternate Side Parking is now in effect for the winter season. These rules help our Public Works crews keep streets clear and safe during the snowy conditions.

HOW IT WORKS:

-Starting at 2am each day, park according to the date of that day.

Even-numbered dates: park on the even-numbered side of the street.

Odd-numbered dates: park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

For example: Today is 12/2, an even numbered day, so vehicles must be parked on the even side of the street starting by 2am this morning. Tomorrow is 12/3, an odd-numbered day, so vehicles must be parked on the odd side by 2am.

Pro-tip: Always think a day ahead so you’re parked on tomorrow’s date side when you go to sleep and are in compliance in the morning.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping our community and roads safe, accessible, and clear.