Mauston, WI
Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Drowning Incident
At approximately 1:01 p.m. on June 24, 2026 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The reporting party informed dispatchers a male subject had gone missing from the boat launch on Browndeer Drive at Lake Petenwell, in the Town of Monroe. Dispatch learned the subject had been missing since leaving home around 5 p.m. on June 23, 2026. The reporting party stated the missing person had gone fishing near the boat launch on June 23, 2026 and had observed an injured eagle in the water. The subject called the Wisconsin DNR and a raptor rescue facility and both indicated they would respond the next morning. The subject returned home and told a family member he was going to go rescue the injured eagle.
Deputies arrived at the boat launch and located the missing subject’s locked vehicle, which was unoccupied. Deputies also located equipment on scene that could be used in the rescue of an injured animal. Officials used drones, watercraft, and a ground search to locate the missing person. The body of Robert R. Marti, 72, of Necedah, WI, was located around 6:15 p.m. on 6/24/26 just off shore. Investigators located a large fishing net and eagle feathers near the subject. The subject was not wearing a life jacket.
The investigation revealed Marti became stuck in underwater debris just off shore and evidence showed he succumbed to drowning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Big Flats Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2026 at 12:07 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.