At approximately 1:01 p.m. on June 24, 2026 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The reporting party informed dispatchers a male subject had gone missing from the boat launch on Browndeer Drive at Lake Petenwell, in the Town of Monroe. Dispatch learned the subject had been missing since leaving home around 5 p.m. on June 23, 2026. The reporting party stated the missing person had gone fishing near the boat launch on June 23, 2026 and had observed an injured eagle in the water. The subject called the Wisconsin DNR and a raptor rescue facility and both indicated they would respond the next morning. The subject returned home and told a family member he was going to go rescue the injured eagle.