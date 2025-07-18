To share the impact one person can have on many lives, the Deena Hatch Foundation has made a $500,000 donation in support of Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Gateway Center and Emergency Department expansion project.

Deena Hatch was known for her beautiful smile and kind, generous spirit. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend who loved life and fully embraced each moment. “Deena had a big heart and cared for people in a way that was beyond comprehension,” reflected her parents, Bill and Sandy Hatch. “In her short life, God blessed Deena with the amazing gift to love and have compassion for others. How better to remember Deena then by lifting the spirits and improving the well-being of those in need, then by supporting local medical care.”

In 2024, Mile Bluff Medical Center began a two-phased remodeling project which transformed the former Mauston Shopko building into the ‘Gateway Center.’ Now that construction is complete at Gateway, Mile Bluff is preparing for phase two which will include the remodeling of the current Emergency Department.

To support this expansion initiative, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is leading a capital fundraising campaign – For You. With You. – with the goal of raising $5 million to support this $17 million project. The campaign is an opportunity for individuals, groups and businesses, like the Deena Hatch Foundation, to help strengthen local healthcare for the community.

“Supporting this project was a great opportunity to be involved in caring for the community,” said Bill and Sandy. “From the construction of the Gateway Center and Emergency Department remodeling to the final result of providing care for our area residents, this expansion of services will build value for our tight knit community.”