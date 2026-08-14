7th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Apple Dumpling Day Races
The Elroy Lions Club is excited to announce that vendor registration is now open for the
**7th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair**, taking place during the **Apple Dumpling Day Races** on
**Saturday, September 12, 2026**, from **8:00 AM to 2:00 PM** at **Schultz Park, 301 South Main Street
(Hwy. 80/82), Elroy, Wisconsin**.
The Vendor Affair is seeking a wide variety of participants, including:
* Handmade artists, crafters, makers, and artisans
* Small businesses and home-based businesses
* Local service providers and community organizations
* Independent consultants and direct sales representatives
* Food and specialty product vendors
* Employers and businesses recruiting for open positions or promoting career opportunities
Whether you’re selling handcrafted products, showcasing unique merchandise, promoting professional services,
connecting with potential employees, or introducing your business to new customers, this event offers an
excellent opportunity to engage with the community.
The event is **free for the public to attend** and coincides with the annual Apple Dumpling Day Races,
featuring a marathon, half marathon, 5K, and children’s races that bring participants and spectators from across
Wisconsin and beyond.
Throughout the day, the Elroy Lions Club will serve food, beverages, and their popular apple dumplings.
Proceeds from the Vendor Affair help support the Elroy Lions Club’s community service projects, scholarships,
grants, and assistance programs benefiting individuals and organizations throughout the local area.
The Elroy Lions Club is proud to be part of Lions Clubs International, one of the world’s largest service
organizations dedicated to improving communities through volunteer service.
Businesses, organizations, and vendors interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their space early.
For vendor information or an application, contact:
**Jared Johns**
(608) 387-9381
[djrod.wi@gmail.com](mailto:djrod.wi@gmail.com)
Follow the **Elroy Lions Vendor Affair** Facebook page for updates, vendor announcements, and event
information.
The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair continues to grow each year, bringing together local businesses, talented makers,
community organizations, and residents for a day of shopping, networking, and celebrating everything our
communities have to offer. We invite everyone to join us for another great year at Apple Dumpling Day!
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2026 at 9:20 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.