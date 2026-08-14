The Elroy Lions Club is excited to announce that vendor registration is now open for the

**7th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair**, taking place during the **Apple Dumpling Day Races** on

**Saturday, September 12, 2026**, from **8:00 AM to 2:00 PM** at **Schultz Park, 301 South Main Street

(Hwy. 80/82), Elroy, Wisconsin**.

The Vendor Affair is seeking a wide variety of participants, including:

* Handmade artists, crafters, makers, and artisans

* Small businesses and home-based businesses

* Local service providers and community organizations

* Independent consultants and direct sales representatives

* Food and specialty product vendors

* Employers and businesses recruiting for open positions or promoting career opportunities

Whether you’re selling handcrafted products, showcasing unique merchandise, promoting professional services,

connecting with potential employees, or introducing your business to new customers, this event offers an

excellent opportunity to engage with the community.

The event is **free for the public to attend** and coincides with the annual Apple Dumpling Day Races,

featuring a marathon, half marathon, 5K, and children’s races that bring participants and spectators from across

Wisconsin and beyond.

Throughout the day, the Elroy Lions Club will serve food, beverages, and their popular apple dumplings.

Proceeds from the Vendor Affair help support the Elroy Lions Club’s community service projects, scholarships,

grants, and assistance programs benefiting individuals and organizations throughout the local area.

The Elroy Lions Club is proud to be part of Lions Clubs International, one of the world’s largest service

organizations dedicated to improving communities through volunteer service.

Businesses, organizations, and vendors interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their space early.

For vendor information or an application, contact:

**Jared Johns**

(608) 387-9381

[djrod.wi@gmail.com](mailto:djrod.wi@gmail.com)

Follow the **Elroy Lions Vendor Affair** Facebook page for updates, vendor announcements, and event

information.

The Elroy Lions Vendor Affair continues to grow each year, bringing together local businesses, talented makers,

community organizations, and residents for a day of shopping, networking, and celebrating everything our

communities have to offer. We invite everyone to join us for another great year at Apple Dumpling Day!