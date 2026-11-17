A 37 year-old Tomah woman has died after striking a Tomah School Bus Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:45am on 11/17/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call from the bus

driver who advised a car had struck the back of the school bus. The crash occurred on Highway 12 just south of Aspen

Ave. The bus driver and three students on board were uninjured in the crash, however the driver of the Dodge Avenger

that struck the bus, was pronounced dead at the scene

During the initial stages of the investigation, deputies determined that the school bus had activated its flashing amber

lights as it began to slow as it was preparing to stop to pick up a student. The driver of the Dodge Avenger did not

appear to have applied its brakes before striking the rear passenger side of the bus. Again, no one on the bus was

injured.

The Tomah School District responded quickly in providing alternate transportation for the students and have cooperated

fully with the investigation. They are also providing additional resources for the students that may have been affected

by this incident.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Rescue Techs,

Warrens Fire Department, Warrens First Responders Gundersen Air and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the woman who died is not being released at this time.