August 11th 2026 Primary Election Results

Juneau County Sheriff

Zak Board 2500

Steven Johnson 1509

Monroe County Sheriff

Mike Krause 3697

Chris Weaver 2147

Sauk County Sheriff

Matt Burch 3,315

Zip Spencer 1,485

(Burch a Republican will face Democrat Ryan Jesberger in November General Election)

Democrat Governor

David Crowley 39.8

Frencesca Hong 39.4

Republican Governor

Tom Tiffany 95.3

Andy Manske 4.5

US District 3 House

Rebecca Cooke 60.5

Emily Berge 39.4

(Cooke a Democrat will face off with Republican Derrick Van Orden in the November General Election)

US District 7 House

Michael Alfonso 48.9

Kevin Hermening 26.6

Jessi Ebben 15.7

(Alfonso a Republican moves on to November General Election)

US District 7 House

Fred Clark 37.7

Ginger Murray 31.8

Chris Armstrong 30.3

(Clark a Democrat moves on to November General Election)

Lieutenant Governor

David Varnam 55.5

Will Martin 44.3

(Varnam a Republican moves on to November General Election)

Secretary of State

Jay Schroeder 47.2

Nate Pollnow 25.5

Cindy Werner 14.4

Brayden Myer 12.7

(Schroeder a Republican moves on to November General Election)

Secretary of State

Yee Leng Xiong 57.1

Dylan Rae Helmenstine 42.6

(Xiong a Democrat moves on to November General Election)