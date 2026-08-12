2026 August Primary Election Results
August 11th 2026 Primary Election Results
Juneau County Sheriff
Zak Board 2500
Steven Johnson 1509
Monroe County Sheriff
Mike Krause 3697
Chris Weaver 2147
Sauk County Sheriff
Matt Burch 3,315
Zip Spencer 1,485
(Burch a Republican will face Democrat Ryan Jesberger in November General Election)
Democrat Governor
David Crowley 39.8
Frencesca Hong 39.4
Republican Governor
Tom Tiffany 95.3
Andy Manske 4.5
US District 3 House
Rebecca Cooke 60.5
Emily Berge 39.4
(Cooke a Democrat will face off with Republican Derrick Van Orden in the November General Election)
US District 7 House
Michael Alfonso 48.9
Kevin Hermening 26.6
Jessi Ebben 15.7
(Alfonso a Republican moves on to November General Election)
US District 7 House
Fred Clark 37.7
Ginger Murray 31.8
Chris Armstrong 30.3
(Clark a Democrat moves on to November General Election)
Lieutenant Governor
David Varnam 55.5
Will Martin 44.3
(Varnam a Republican moves on to November General Election)
Secretary of State
Jay Schroeder 47.2
Nate Pollnow 25.5
Cindy Werner 14.4
Brayden Myer 12.7
(Schroeder a Republican moves on to November General Election)
Secretary of State
Yee Leng Xiong 57.1
Dylan Rae Helmenstine 42.6
(Xiong a Democrat moves on to November General Election)
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2026 at 9:28 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.