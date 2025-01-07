On Friday, January 3rd, 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch

center received an automated crash notification from a smart phone. A second call was received and it was reported to be a single vehicle crash on State Highway 82, 0.5mi West of Urban Rd in the Town of

Hillsboro.

The operator of the vehicle Quinn M. Scheder, age 18 of rural LaFarge fell asleep and lost control of the

vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and flipped end over end before coming to rest in the ditch. Quinn

Scheder and his passenger age 16 also of rural LaFarge were both evaluated at the scene

and transported by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to Gundersen St. Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro for minor

injuries.

State Highway 82 was closed for approximately 20 min by Hillsboro Fire Department to allow recovery of the vehicle.

All airbags in the vehicle were deployed. Sheriff Torgerson would like to emphasize the importance of

wearing seatbelts.