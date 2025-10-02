Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday morning,

September 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch

Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in serious injuries.

The crash occurred on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Erickson Road,

between the Village of Cashton and City of Westby, in the Town of Christiana.

Terry Lee Erickson, age 61, of rural Westby, WI was operating a 2011 Volkswagen

Touareg SUV attached to a single-axle utility trailer traveling south. Erickson was

stopped at a private driveway signaling a left turn, waiting for northbound traffic to

clear.

Suzanne Kathleen Bassette, age 54, of La Crosse, WI was operating a 2012 Subaru

Outback, also travelling south, behind the Erickson vehicle. While reducing her

speed, Bassette was alert to a southbound semi-truck quickly approaching from the

rear. Bassette took evasive action by steering right to avoid a collision.

The semi-truck was a 1996 Freightliner, attached to a tandem-axle H&S forage box

trailer, a farm implement, driven by a 17 year old male from Mauston, WI.

The 17 year old attempted to stop, and the semi began to jackknife. The semi struck the

utility trailer, detaching it from the Erickson vehicle. The semi-truck also struck a

northbound 2016 Ram driven by John Richard Sharp, age 68, of Richland Center, WI.

The 17 year old from Mauston was ejected, sustained serious injuries, and was flown to Mayo Clinic

Health System in Rochester, MN by GundersenAIR.

Also injured, John Sharp was extricated from his vehicle by the Westby-Christiana

Fire Department and transported to Gundersen Health System (Emplify) in La

Crosse, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Thanks to her alertness and quick action, Suzanne Bassette was not injured nor was

her vehicle damaged when it left the roadway.

Another alert motorist, Justin Dean Clark, age 38, of rural Ontario, WI was driving a

late model Chevrolet Colorado, traveling north, behind the Sharp vehicle and took

evasive action by maneuvering to the right. The Clark vehicle left the roadway and

came to rest in a field along the east side of the roadway. Neither Clark, nor his

passengers, a 36-year-old female, and two children were injured. There was no

apparent damage to the Clark vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, Westby-

Christiana Fire Department, Westby Emergency Medical Responders, Monroe

County Communications, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit,

Wisconsin State Patrol Motor Carrier Inspectors, Rochester Police Department, and

Vernon County Emergency Management. The Cashton Fire Department also

assisted with traffic control due to the highway being closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the

Wisconsin State Patrol.

“I would like to thank the many bystanders who stopped to render aid or helped in

any way. To all the first responders, thank you for your hard work and dedication

handling this difficult scene. I would also like to thank all the motorists for their

patience and taking alternate routes while the highway was closed until shortly after

6:00 PM.”

Sheriff Roy Torgerson