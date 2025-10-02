17 Year old from Mauston Seriously Hurt in Vernon County 3 Vehicle Accident
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday morning,
September 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch
Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in serious injuries.
The crash occurred on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Erickson Road,
between the Village of Cashton and City of Westby, in the Town of Christiana.
Terry Lee Erickson, age 61, of rural Westby, WI was operating a 2011 Volkswagen
Touareg SUV attached to a single-axle utility trailer traveling south. Erickson was
stopped at a private driveway signaling a left turn, waiting for northbound traffic to
clear.
Suzanne Kathleen Bassette, age 54, of La Crosse, WI was operating a 2012 Subaru
Outback, also travelling south, behind the Erickson vehicle. While reducing her
speed, Bassette was alert to a southbound semi-truck quickly approaching from the
rear. Bassette took evasive action by steering right to avoid a collision.
The semi-truck was a 1996 Freightliner, attached to a tandem-axle H&S forage box
trailer, a farm implement, driven by a 17 year old male from Mauston, WI.
The 17 year old attempted to stop, and the semi began to jackknife. The semi struck the
utility trailer, detaching it from the Erickson vehicle. The semi-truck also struck a
northbound 2016 Ram driven by John Richard Sharp, age 68, of Richland Center, WI.
Page 2 of 2
The 17 year old from Mauston was ejected, sustained serious injuries, and was flown to Mayo Clinic
Health System in Rochester, MN by GundersenAIR.
Also injured, John Sharp was extricated from his vehicle by the Westby-Christiana
Fire Department and transported to Gundersen Health System (Emplify) in La
Crosse, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
Thanks to her alertness and quick action, Suzanne Bassette was not injured nor was
her vehicle damaged when it left the roadway.
Another alert motorist, Justin Dean Clark, age 38, of rural Ontario, WI was driving a
late model Chevrolet Colorado, traveling north, behind the Sharp vehicle and took
evasive action by maneuvering to the right. The Clark vehicle left the roadway and
came to rest in a field along the east side of the roadway. Neither Clark, nor his
passengers, a 36-year-old female, and two children were injured. There was no
apparent damage to the Clark vehicle.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, Westby-
Christiana Fire Department, Westby Emergency Medical Responders, Monroe
County Communications, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit,
Wisconsin State Patrol Motor Carrier Inspectors, Rochester Police Department, and
Vernon County Emergency Management. The Cashton Fire Department also
assisted with traffic control due to the highway being closed for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the
Wisconsin State Patrol.
“I would like to thank the many bystanders who stopped to render aid or helped in
any way. To all the first responders, thank you for your hard work and dedication
handling this difficult scene. I would also like to thank all the motorists for their
patience and taking alternate routes while the highway was closed until shortly after
6:00 PM.”
Sheriff Roy Torgerson
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2025 at 9:12 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.