Both 7th & 8th Grade Mauston Olson Middle School Golden Eagles Girls Were In Control In Victorys Over Westfield Thursday

The 8th grade girls won 53-7

Crimson Hansen lead the team in points and assists, followed closely by Avi Bohnert and Addi Tovson.

The 7th grade Golden Eagles Girls 2030 also never trailed in their 46-11 victory.

They started it all off with a 26-point run to start the game.

The Girls played stifling defense, blocking shots and grabbing steals. The Golden Eagles Girls shared the ball well getting everyone involved.

Molly Murphy led the team in points and assists, scoring 14. Bralyn Heller added 12 and Mackenzie Dutton had a career high 10 points in the match-up. Payton Czys, Scarlett Ollarzabal, Raelynn Brown, and Raina Bissell-Mickelson also pitched in for Golden Eagles Girls.