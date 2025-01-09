Mauston High School has been ranked in the top 40% of all high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings evaluate nearly 18,000 schools at the national, state and local level.

The school was ranked No. 136 in the state of Wisconsin and is a leader in their geographical region.

“We are incredibly proud of the outstanding efforts of our dedicated staff, high

school administrators, and students. The achievements we witness each day take

on even greater significance when we’re honored with such a prestigious award.”

— Joel Heesch, Superintendent of Schools

The methodology focuses on six factors: college readiness; reading, math and

science proficiency; reading, math and science performance; underserved student

performance; college curriculum breadth; and graduation rates.

“The 2024 Best High Schools rankings highlight schools across the country where

students consistently demonstrate academic excellence,” said LaMont Jones,

managing editor of education at U.S. News. “Having access to our data on the high

schools can empower families as they navigate today’s educational environment and

plan for the future.”

Parents and students can see how Mauston High School compares to other

institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com