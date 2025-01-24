The Mauston Girls got back on track Thursday night as they traveled to Wautoma and came away with a 78-14 win.

Mauston was led by Kylie Heller with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists, she was followed by Bre Heller with 16 points, 3 steals and 4 each in the rebound and assist columns, Catie Lavold came away with 14 points, 2 rebounds 5 assists and 6 steals and after missing the last game it was a nice welcome back for Ella Franek who put up a double double with 12 points, 11 rebounds 2 assists and a steal of her own.

The ladies will be back on the court for a non-conference game next Tuesday against the Hillsboro lady Tigers.