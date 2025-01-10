Man Arrested in Dells for 4th OWI
on January 10th at 2:22am Geoff John Hlavachek Arnold, 36 years of age, from Brown Deer has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
Wisconsin State Patrol was advised of a complaint about a possibly impaired subject at the Kwik
Trip in WI Dells. A Trooper arrived on scene and spoke with Hlavachek Arnold who showed signs
of impairment. Hlavachek Arnold refused to complete standardized field sobriety tests. Hlavachek
Arnold was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated. Hlavachek Arnold had three prior
OWI convictions making this his 4th offense.
“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is
presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”
###
