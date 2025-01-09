Major Road Work on North Union and Gateway in Mauston to Start Monday
MAJOR ROAD WORK ALERT: N. Union & Gateway Intersection
Starting Monday, January 13: Essential Water Main Repairs
What’s happening?
A significant water main break near the Walgreens at N. Union and Gateway requires immediate attention. Our crews will be on site with heavy equipment to tackle this complex repair.
Where exactly?
The intersection of N. Union and Gateway
Look for the Walgreens – you can’t miss us!
What to expect:
- Full intersection closure
- Heavy equipment on site
- Detours in place
- Work duration: To be determined based on repair complexity
- Plan ahead and choose alternate routes.
We appreciate your patience as we work to fix this critical infrastructure issue.
Stay tuned for updates as work progresses. We’ll keep you posted!
This entry was posted on January 9, 2025 at 11:17 am, and is filed under Local News.
