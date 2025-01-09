MAJOR ROAD WORK ALERT: N. Union & Gateway Intersection

Starting Monday, January 13: Essential Water Main Repairs

What’s happening?

A significant water main break near the Walgreens at N. Union and Gateway requires immediate attention. Our crews will be on site with heavy equipment to tackle this complex repair.

Where exactly?

The intersection of N. Union and Gateway

Look for the Walgreens – you can’t miss us!

What to expect:

Full intersection closure

Heavy equipment on site

Detours in place

Work duration: To be determined based on repair complexity

Plan ahead and choose alternate routes.

We appreciate your patience as we work to fix this critical infrastructure issue.

Stay tuned for updates as work progresses. We’ll keep you posted!