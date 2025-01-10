Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/9
Boys Basketball
Hillsboro 63 Cashton 37
Royall 75 Wonewoc-Center 22
Reedsburg 81 Portage 58
Brookwood 44 Necedah 40
Bangor 57 New Lisbon 53
Seneca 94 Weston 50
Girls Basketball
Mauston 50 Adams-Friendship 40
Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 22
Sparta 58 Reedsburg 47
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 2 Viroqua 0
Wrestling
Mauston 66 Adams-Friendship 12
Mauston 45 Sparta 25
