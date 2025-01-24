Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/23
Boys Basketball
Wonewoc-Center 41 Necedah 37 (Cam Thellefson 22points for Wonewoc-Center who ended 60 game conference losing streak)
Royall 60 Hillsboro 48
Bangor 73 Cashton 32
New Lisbon 74 Brookwood 56
Weston 73 La Farge 67
La Crosse Logan 58 Reedsburg 53
Nekoosa 53 Kickapoo 48
Baraboo 70 Mauston 34
Girls Basketball
Mauston 78 Wautoma 14
Westfield 70 Adams-Friendship 28
Wisconsin Dells 81 Nekoosa 12
Stoughton 43 Reedsburg 39
Boys Hockey
Waunakee 8 RWD/Mauston 1
West Salem 6 Tomah/Sparta 5
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 3 Rock County Fury 2
Black River Falls/Tomah 2 St. Croix Valley 1
