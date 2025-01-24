Boys Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 41 Necedah 37 (Cam Thellefson 22points for Wonewoc-Center who ended 60 game conference losing streak)

Royall 60 Hillsboro 48

Bangor 73 Cashton 32

New Lisbon 74 Brookwood 56

Weston 73 La Farge 67

La Crosse Logan 58 Reedsburg 53

Nekoosa 53 Kickapoo 48

Baraboo 70 Mauston 34

 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 78 Wautoma 14

Westfield 70 Adams-Friendship 28

Wisconsin Dells 81 Nekoosa 12

Stoughton 43 Reedsburg 39

 

Boys Hockey

Waunakee 8 RWD/Mauston 1

West Salem 6 Tomah/Sparta 5

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 3 Rock County Fury 2

Black River Falls/Tomah 2 St. Croix Valley 1  