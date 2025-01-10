The Hillsboro Tigers used a strong inside game to derail Cashton 63-37 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference boys basketball matchup Thursday night. Big man Zack Morren led the Tigers with a career high 22points while David Johnson added 11points and pulled down a career high 19 rebounds. Miles Ravenscroft chipped in with 10points in the victory. The win keeps Hillsboro alone in first place in the conference moving to 4-0 in the conference with an 8-2 overall record. Cashton drops to 1-2 in the conference and 1-8 overall.