Thursday January 9th, 2025 the Mauston girls Varsity Basketball team moved to 10-2 on the year, winning by a score of 50-40, it was a night for the record books as Kylie Heller hit a layup in the second half to surpass a coveted milestone while etching her name into the 1000 point club.

When the final horn sounded she would leave the gym at 1009 points and counting, while leading all scorers with 23 points, adding 11 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists and going 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

Mauston had multiple scorers mixing it up as Catie Lavold and Bre Heller each contributed 9 points. Catie added 10 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals while Bre Pulled down 9 rebounds to go along with her 4 steals and 4 assists and she too was perfect from the free throw line. Mauston again eclipsed the 50 rebound number as they grabbed 55 total as a team. They will hit the road again Tuesday the 14th as both the girls and boys teams travel to Tomah for Timberwolves pack the gym night.

CONGRATULATIONS Kylie on your special night.