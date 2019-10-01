Ernest Frances Stroede was born September 28, 1935 in the Town of Dell Prairie to John and Myrtle (Schultz) Stroede. He never strayed far from home, living and dying near the family farm where he grew up. He enjoyed a quiet life and was a quiet man.

He wore many hats: Dad, Poppy, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Fritz, Honcho, Farmer, Carpenter and Friend to many. He had old-fashioned values and lived an old-fashioned life. This past summer he could still be seen driving his father’s tractor and baling hay. His days started early in the morning and he worked hard every day and didn’t stop until the job was done. Ernie was proud to work along the side of his brothers at Stroede Brothers Construction in Oxford, WI. He was a master carpenter and craftsman and built many of the homes in the area. He had a very strong understanding of math and could have done many other things but wanted to be a Stroede Brother. He was also strong, brave, wise, caring, kind, generous and very independent, living on his own until his last day. He lived on the acreage of pines that he planted with his father when he was a boy. And he built his little cabin there from those same trees. It was his sanctuary, his home. He said, ‘the world stops at the end of the driveway.” He made amazing apple pie and was known by all kids for his delicious homemade pancakes. He enjoyed his years of hunting with the Hunting Shack Harry’s.

He loved us through his actions more than his words. When he did talk, we listened. These are some of his words of wisdom that he shared with us:

The most important ingredient in pancakes is love.

The Land will provide.

There is beauty in simplicity.

Sharpen your saw, it’s only against the harder object that strengthens and sharpens us.

Be grateful for what you have and don’t want more.

Find joy and beauty in every step of your journey.

Respect everyone no matter what.

Share and share alike.

Modern convenience is nice but not necessary to life.

It takes a lot of hard work to achieve anything worthy.

You cannot shy away from hard work.

Think before you speak and be intentional with what you say.

Solitude is okay and sometimes needed.

Alone and lonely are two different things.

A simple walk around the woods can do a world of help.

Help others who are in need of your skills/gifts.

Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.

A pint’s a pound a world around.

Hubba-bubba it’s 6:36.

Stick by your family, they are the most important people in your life.

A drive can trigger a lifetime of memories – make them!

Sometimes you just need to be home.

Ernest is survived by his best friend, Jane L. Stroede, WI Dells, WI and their daughter, Sunny Stroede Rufo (Charles), Stillwater, OK. And children Sandi K. Murray, Lodi, WI and Scott E. Stroede (Tammi), King Salmon, AK and Bonnie S. Wagner (James), Lodi, WI. Six grandchildren: Chelsea McCoach (Mike), Andrew Murray, Maegan Monson (Adam), Jason Murray, David Stroede and Abbie Wagner. And two great-grandchildren: Brayden and Tenley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen and Betty, brothers John, August and Richard and his best dog Beau. It gives us great strength to know that he is finally at home with his parents and siblings. Many years ago, his mother Myrtie instructed him to stick with his brothers and he did as she said. They were waiting for him and now their family is complete. We are sure that Myrtie has already assigned him a new job.

Memorials may be made to the Davis Corners United Methodist Church where Ernest was a lifelong member, grounds keeper and carpenter or the Arbor Day Foundation. In memory of his love of nature, we encourage everyone to plant a tree.

Services will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church, 606 County Highway I, Town of Jackson. The wake will be at 12:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. and the funeral will be immediately following. Burial will be at the Davis Corners Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are asking that everyone that attends the wake and funeral wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in the church. If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, please refrain from attending and send your condolences online at www.roseberrys.com.