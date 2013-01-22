Ruth May Schroeder, age 88, was taken home to our Lord on August 15, 2020, under the care and at the home of her loving daughter Martha West in Mauston. Ruth was born to Julius Emil and Helen (Mill) Rossin in Chicago , IL on May 20th, 1932. She became a child of God through the sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 12th, 1932 at Zion Lutheran Church in Summit, IL. She was confirmed in her faith on April 14th, 1946 at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran grade school on June 16th, 1946.

In the spring of 1947, Ruth’s family moved to Mauston, WI and became members of St Paul’s Lutheran Church. She grew up with her three brothers, Richard, Raymond and Robert (deceased). Ruth graduated from Mauston H.S. on June 1st , 1950.

Being a faithful member of St Pauls, Ruth considered regular attendance a personal commitment. She was a member of the ladies aid and served the church in many capacities.

Ruth married Robert L. Schroeder at St. Pauls Lutheran church on Sept 10, 1955 by Pastor Albert A. Winter.

In her early days, Ruth worked at the Mauston Creamery. She became a devoted home maker and was a blessed mother of her three adopted children. Later in life, she pridefully worked for many years being the bookkeeper for OJ Navis’ businesses in Mauston.

Ruth’s greatest and true passion was being a china painting artist and teacher. She was a member of the Wisconsin World Organization of China Painters, where she served as a board member. She was deeply respected by her peers in the china painters world, as well as those lucky enough to own one of her thousands of pieces. She traveled throughout the midwest attending classes and seminars to further her talent. She also taught classes at these seminars and at her home studio. She truly was a talented artist.

Ruth is survived by her children Mark (Sue) Schroeder of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Rebecca Schroeder of Lake Delton and Martha West of Mauston. Two grand daughters, Helena West of Mauston and Jamie of Milwaukee. She had two great grand children Kianna and Peyton. Brothers Richard Rossin of Mauston, Raymond Rossin of Berkley, CA, and nephews Richard Jr, James and John Rossin. Also had many cousins and wonderful friends.

Ruth truly believed in the forgiveness of sins through the blood of Jesus Christ and the sure hope of ressurection and we look forward to a joyful reunion in heaven.

Memorial services with be held Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 2pm at St Pauls Lutheran church in Mauston where friends may call from 1pm until time of Service. Burial to follow at the Mauston cemetery.