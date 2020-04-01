New Updates from Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Changes at RAMC beginning Wednesday, April 1, until further notice



Hospital main entrance will be open 8am – 7pm daily



Hospital outpatient laboratory will be open:

Monday – Friday – 8am – 6pm

Saturdays – 8am* – 12pm

* Saturday laboratory patients with respiratory symptoms or fever arriving before 10am will be asked to return to be screened in the medical tent at 10am.



RAMC Physicians Group will be open:

Monday – Thursday- 8am – 6pm

Friday – 8am – 5pm

Closed weekends



RAMC Physicians Group laboratory will be open:

Monday – Thursday – 8am – 5:30pm

Friday – 8am – 5pm

Closed weekends



RAMC Community Pharmacy (located inside Physicians Group) hours remain the same:

Monday – Friday – 8:30am – 6pm

Saturday – 10am – 2pm

Sunday – 10am – 1pm



Walk – In Care Clinic (located inside RAMC Physicians Group) will be open:

Monday – Friday – 8am – 9pm

Weekends – 10am – 9pm

RAMC Specialty Group *

Monday – Friday – 8am – 5pm

* All Specialty Group patients enter through main hospital



RAMC Viking Pharmacy (located inside Viking Village Foods) hours remain the same:

Monday – Friday – 8am – 7pm

Weekends – 9am – 5pm



Visitor restrictions and screening program remain in place. Visit ramchealth.com for the very latest updates.



Reedsburg Area Medical Center is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, team members and communities safe and well.