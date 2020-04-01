Reedsburg Area Medical Center Update
New Updates from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
Changes at RAMC beginning Wednesday, April 1, until further notice
Hospital main entrance will be open 8am – 7pm daily
Hospital outpatient laboratory will be open:
Monday – Friday – 8am – 6pm
Saturdays – 8am* – 12pm
*Saturday laboratory patients with respiratory symptoms or fever arriving before 10am will be asked to return to be screened in the medical tent at 10am.
RAMC Physicians Group will be open:
Monday – Thursday- 8am – 6pm
Friday – 8am – 5pm
Closed weekends
RAMC Physicians Group laboratory will be open:
Monday – Thursday – 8am – 5:30pm
Friday – 8am – 5pm
Closed weekends
RAMC Community Pharmacy (located inside Physicians Group) hours remain the same:
Monday – Friday – 8:30am – 6pm
Saturday – 10am – 2pm
Sunday – 10am – 1pm
Walk – In Care Clinic (located inside RAMC Physicians Group) will be open:
Monday – Friday – 8am – 9pm
Weekends – 10am – 9pm
RAMC Specialty Group*
Monday – Friday – 8am – 5pm
* All Specialty Group patients enter through main hospital
RAMC Viking Pharmacy (located inside Viking Village Foods) hours remain the same:
Monday – Friday – 8am – 7pm
Weekends – 9am – 5pm
Visitor restrictions and screening program remain in place. Visit ramchealth.com for the very latest updates.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center is committed to keeping our patients, visitors, team members and communities safe and well.
