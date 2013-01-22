Robert V. “Bob” Price, Jr., 71, of Adams, WI passed away Tuesday, August 25.

Bob was born on October 31, 1948, at Ringling Hospital in Baraboo, the son of the late Robert V. Price, Sr., and Phyllis (Ueker) Price.

Bob graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1966. He was employed a number of years by the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad. He then decided to change careers and went on to graduate from WCTC with a degree in Accounting and began a career at the UW-Extension in Madison as an accounting manager, retiring in 2016.

Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Jirschele, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Adams, on October 11, 1980.

Bob liked to follow many sports including UW Hockey, basketball, and football, and the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid gardener for many years. Bob was a very social gentleman and held his friends and family very dear to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandfather Conrad Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy; loving children, Melissa of Adams, Courtney and her husband Jonathan Doran of Eau Claire, WI; sister Catherine and her husband Gregory Frye of Oregon, WI and brother Conrad of Bemidji, MN; cherished grandson Caleb of Eau Claire, WI; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held.