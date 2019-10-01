Etta Mae Beck, age 93, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in

Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Milt Duntley will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Tuesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Etta was born June 24, 1928, in Portage County, Wisconsin to James & Julia (Dampier) Quimby.

She married Albert F. Beck on April 28, 1945, in Friendship.

Etta enjoyed shopping, flowers, going places, and having an occasional glass of wine. She loved that she went for a small airplane ride at the age of 91 and was able to cross that off her bucket list.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband Albert; parents James & Julia Quimby; brothers Raymond (Vivian) & Gilman, sisters Cynthia “Jane” (Robert) Peterson, Julia (Gerald) Stainbrook, and Lillian “Carol” (Fred) Peper.

Survivors include her children: Larry Beck, Deanna (Dean) Campbell, Leo (Kay) Beck & Marlene (Bill) Wahlen; grandchildren: April, Tracey (Wayne), Bruce (Carlene), Amy (Dave), Brian (Chelley), Christine (Chad), Kelly (Matt), Tricia, Jason (Maggie); many great & great-great-grandchildren; sister Leona Taylor, and sister-in-law Vergie Quimby.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.