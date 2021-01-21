Gundersen Health System leaders and staff are glad so many of our patients would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re eager to protect you from the virus, and we look forward to offering this lifesaving shot to patients 65 years and older when we are able.

?? All patients in Wisconsin and Minnesota ages 75 years and older

?? Patients in Wisconsin and Minnesota ages 65 to 74 who have increased risk due to certain conditions as defined by the CDC including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and those with weakened immune systems from organ transplants or who smoke

This approach will be taken at each Gundersen location and includes Wisconsin and Minnesota Critical Access Hospitals. (As of January 20, Iowa continues to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1A and has not approved vaccination for Phase 1B until February 1).

Our ability to offer vaccination depends on our supply. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we work with our community partners, using state and federal guidance, to determine who can be vaccinated and exactly when.

When it’s time for you to schedule your vaccination appointment through Gundersen, you’ll see a message from us in MyChart or you will receive a letter from us. Help us prepare for community vaccination by establishing a MyChart account now, if you haven’t already. (If you don’t have a MyChart account, we’ll send a letter inviting you to call us to schedule a vaccine appointment.)

COVID-19 vaccine information is available anytime at gundersenhealth.org/covid19.