The Wonewoc-Center/Westo Silver Wolves won a thriller over Kickapoo/La Farge on homecoming afternoon Saturday. Wonewoc-Center scored the tying touchdown with 17 seconds to go on a 7 yard touchdown run by normal offensive lineman turned fullback Carter Stout. The Silver Wolves took the lead on the ensuing conversing on the old triple option pitch to Brock Sprotte. Kickapoo/La Farge could not score in the final seconds of the game and Wonewoc-Center/Weston held on for the victory 28-26. The K/LF Predators took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown but Wonewoc-Center/Weston scored on their first offensive play on a 69 yard run by Danny Roehling, the two point conversion put WC/W on top 8-6. K/LF scored the next touchdown to go up 14-8 but the Silver Wolves scored 12 points in the final 25 seconds of the 2nd quarter to take the lead 20-14. Roehling once again scored this time from 40 yards out to tie the game at 14. Kolten Keller then picked off a pass with 6seconds to go in the first half setting up a 24 yard touchdown pass from Roehling to Cade Mutinga. Kickapoo/La Farge scored the first 12 points of the 2nd half before setting up Stout’s heroics. Wonewoc-Center/Weston improves to 2-5 on the season.