The Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves football team opened up their season with a 40-36 come from behind victory over Abundant Life/ St. Ambrose in 8-man football. Danny Roehling ran for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 44 more yards and a touchdown. Braden Skrabel ran for 112 yards on 25 carries for the Silver Wolves who are now 1-0 on the season.