The Wonewoc-Center Volleyball team notched their first win in their first game of the season, sweeping Kickapoo 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, and 25-20). Kelsey Justman reached the 1,000 kill milestone in the first set for the Wolves. Kickapoo made things tough on Wonewoc-Center at times but the Wolves were able to finish each set strong. Wonewoc-Center will open up conference play by traveling to Cashton on Tuesday.