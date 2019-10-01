Wonewoc-Center and Reedsburg both lost in 3 sets Friday in the semi-final round of the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament. Wonewoc-Center Fell to Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catcholic. McDonnell went on to win a State Championship in Division 4 defeating Wabeno/Laona in straight sets. Reedsburg fell to Luxembourg-Casco in the D2 Semi-finals Luxembourg-Casco went on to defeat Pewaukee in 4 sets to claim the Division 2 State title. It was a great season for both Wonewoc-Center and Reedsburg Volleyball Teams.