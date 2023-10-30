The Wonewoc-Center Wolves are headed to state for a 3rd straight year after dismantling the #1 team in the State Marshfield Columbus Catholic 3-0 Saturday night in a Division 4 WIAA Sectional Championship game. The Wolves breezed by the Dons 25-15 in set one 25-17 in set two and rallied late in set three for the sweep 25-21. Kelsey Justman will end her high school volleyball career where her next chapter will start up in Green Bay. The UW-Green Bay recruit led the Wolves with 18kills and 5aces. Estanna Graewin had a whopping 25digs and Bryn Ertel had 5blocks for Wonewoc-Center who improves to 28-2 on the season. Jaelyn Stowe chipped in with 24 assists and 2 aces for the once again state bound Wolves. This year Wonewoc-Center will enter the State Tournament as the top seed getting #4 Fall River Friday morning at 9am.