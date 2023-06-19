The Wisconsin Dells American Legion baseball team split a pair of games in Tomah on Saturday. Wisconsin Dells fell to Wausau in the opener 10-8 putting together a nice rally but ultimately fell short. The Dells bounced back to thump Tomah 10-4 in the finale of the triangular. The Dells scored 5 runs in the 2nd to take control of the game. Carter Syverson went 3×4 with 3RBI’s for the Dells while Luke Michalsky went 3×4 with an RBI. Curtis Griefenhagen was the winning pitcher giving up just 3 runs in 6 1/3 innings. Gunnar Wopat went 2×2 for Tomah with an RBI, Caleb Eckelberg went 3×4 with an RBI and Tucker Frandsen went 3×3 for Tomah. Tomah fell earlier in the day to Wausau 10-0.