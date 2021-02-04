The WIAC opened up its season after a long delay Wednesday night scores from the WIAC.

Mens Basketball

UW-La Crosse 62 UW-Eau Claire 43 (Maustons Cade Hall had 0points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes of play for UW-Eau Claire, Reedsburgs Will Fuhrmann had 2points in 5minutes for UW-La Crosse)

UW-Platteville 88 UW-Oshkosh 75 (Wisconsin Dells Sam Millard did not play for the Pioneers)

UW-River Falls 82 UW-Stout 77

UW-Stevens Point 70 UW-Whitewater 68

Women’s Basketball

UW-Eau Claire 76 UW-La Crosse 58

UW-Platteville 74 UW-Oshkosh 68 (Reedsburg’s Ava Douglas 2points in 8minutes for Oshkosh)

UW-Stout 84 UW-River Falls 77

UW-Whitewater 61 UW-Stevens Point 50 (Wisconsin Dells Jamie Pfeiffer 2 points in 18minutes for Stevens Point)

Elsewhere in state college mens basketball The Carroll Pioneers are off to a tough 0-2 start but their leading scorer is former Mauston Golden Eagle Tarren Hall with 20ppg.