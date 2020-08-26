The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association salutes the 46 schools that met the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2019-20.

The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character. Schools and athletics administrators experienced unique and additional challenges this year with school closures and the cancelation of high school activities in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients of the Award of Excellence, presented to high schools in the area that met each of the award’s criteria, are:

Baraboo

Brookwood

Wisconsin Dells

Three of the 46 schools are receiving the honor for the fourth time, including Baraboo