The WIAA Football Mini-Playoff brackets have been released with many local teams taking part in the two week mini tournament. 

 

Mauston will be the #3 seed in a Division 3 regional and travel to Lake Mills this Friday to play the #2 Seed L-Cats.  The Regional also includes #1 Seed Lakeside Lutheran taking on #4 Seed Madison Edgewood. 

 

Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Dells also are taking part in the mini-playoffs in Division 3.  Wisconsin Dells is a #2 seed and will host #3 seed Richland Center.  Adams-Friendship is a #4 seed and will travel to #1 Seeded River Valley. 

 

In Division 2 Tomah received a #3 seed and will travel to #2 Seed Baraboo.  Onalaska is the #1 seed in that regional and will host #4 seed Portage.  Reedsburg opted out of the post season. 

 

In Division 4 Nekoosa is a #2 seed and will host #3 Viroqua.  The winner will advance to play either #1 seed Prairie Du Chien or #4 Westby.  Wautoma is a number #4 seed they will travel to Watertown to take on #1 Watertown Lutheran Prep with the winner playing either #2 Marshall or #3 New Holstein. 

 

Even if a team loses in Level 1 they are allowed to schedule a game for the 2nd week of the post season if they choose to do so. 