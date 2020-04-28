If you have a love for high school sports and have been wondering how you can get “Back in the Game” why not try officiating. Officials are needed in all sports throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Licensing will open May 1, 2020 for the 2020-21 school year. A WIAA official’s license is good from Aug. 1 to July 31 and must be renewed yearly.

Those individuals that were licensed for the 2019-20 school year should renew their license by June 5, 2020.

For detailed information regarding WIAA licensed officials, review the Guide for Sport Officials found by selecting Forms and Publications under Officials on the WIAA website.