The WIAA has announced it High School Hockey playoff brackets. Here is where the local teams will start in their quest for a State Championship:

The RWD/Mauston Co-op drew the #7 seed they will host #10 Monroe on Tuesday in a regional semi-final matchup. The winner will take on #2 Madison Edgewood Thursday February 20th at LaBahn Arena in Madison.

Tomah/Sparta was seeded #11 they will travel to # 6 Middleton Tuesday night. The winner of that game will take on #3 Sun Prairie on Thursday.

In Girls Hockey the Badger Lightning was given the #7 seed they will hit the road to take on #2 Sun Prairie Thursday February 20th.

Black River Falls/Tomah was seeded #4 they will host #5 Viroqua on Thursday February 20th at Lunda Ice Arena in Black River Falls.