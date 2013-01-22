Weekend Prep Scores from the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Friday
Bangor 41 Royall 37 (Cheyenne Harris 12 Points for Royall)
Brookwood 56 New Lisbon 46
Cashton 70 Necedah 52
Hillsboro 44 Wonewoc-Center 30
Westby 65 Adams-Friendship 41
Poynette 39 Wisconsin Dells 26
Stevens Point Pacelli 45 Westfield 41
Waunakee 48 Reedsburg 42
Saturday
Nekoosa 64 Mauston 16
Blair-Taylor 66 Cashton 51
Boys Basketball
Saturday
Adams-Friendship 36 MIllegeville (IL) 21
Blair-Taylor 92 Cashton 73
Boys Hockey
Friday
RWD/Mauston 2 Portage/Baraboo 1
Saturday
RWD/Mauston 12 Stoughton 1
Girls Hockey
Hayward 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 0
Wrestling
The Royall Panthers finished 3rd at the Scenic Bluffs/Ridge&Valley Conference tournament Saturday. Local Individual champions were
106- Nolan Mckittrick Royall
113- Marcus Forsythe New Lisbon
120 – Jacob Green Brookwood
170 – Jameson Bender Royall
195 – Luke Wohlrab Royall
