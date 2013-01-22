Girls Basketball

Friday

Bangor 41 Royall 37 (Cheyenne Harris 12 Points for Royall)

Brookwood 56 New Lisbon 46

Cashton 70 Necedah 52

Hillsboro 44 Wonewoc-Center 30

Westby 65 Adams-Friendship 41

Poynette 39 Wisconsin Dells 26

Stevens Point Pacelli 45 Westfield 41

Waunakee 48 Reedsburg 42

Saturday

Nekoosa 64 Mauston 16

Blair-Taylor 66 Cashton 51

Boys Basketball

Saturday

Adams-Friendship 36 MIllegeville (IL) 21

Blair-Taylor 92 Cashton 73

Boys Hockey

Friday

RWD/Mauston 2 Portage/Baraboo 1

Saturday

RWD/Mauston 12 Stoughton 1

Girls Hockey

Hayward 2 Black River Falls/Tomah 0

Wrestling

The Royall Panthers finished 3rd at the Scenic Bluffs/Ridge&Valley Conference tournament Saturday. Local Individual champions were

106- Nolan Mckittrick Royall

113- Marcus Forsythe New Lisbon

120 – Jacob Green Brookwood

170 – Jameson Bender Royall

195 – Luke Wohlrab Royall