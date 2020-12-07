 

 

Boys Basketball Scores

Saturday 12/5

Monticello 51 Royall 24 (Z.Turner 9 points for Royall)

Richland Center 66 Hillsboro 39

Tomah 79 Hudson 60

Reedsburg 58 Portage 57

Friday 12/4

Mauston 55 Adams-Friendship 38

Wisconsin Dells 66 Wautoma 63

Seneca 65 Weston 28

Cashton 77 Independence 37

 

Girls Basketball 12/5

Kickapoo 50 Brookwood 27

Reedsburg 70 Janesville Parker 29

Wisconsin Dells 80 Mauston 19

12/4

Royall 46 Adams-Friendship 36

 

Girls Hockey

Saturday 12/5

Badger Lightning 5 Brookfield 2 (Royall’s Mallory Ruhland 1 goal)