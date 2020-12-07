Weekend Local Prep Scores
Boys Basketball Scores
Saturday 12/5
Monticello 51 Royall 24 (Z.Turner 9 points for Royall)
Richland Center 66 Hillsboro 39
Tomah 79 Hudson 60
Reedsburg 58 Portage 57
Friday 12/4
Mauston 55 Adams-Friendship 38
Wisconsin Dells 66 Wautoma 63
Seneca 65 Weston 28
Cashton 77 Independence 37
Girls Basketball 12/5
Kickapoo 50 Brookwood 27
Reedsburg 70 Janesville Parker 29
Wisconsin Dells 80 Mauston 19
12/4
Royall 46 Adams-Friendship 36
Girls Hockey
Saturday 12/5
Badger Lightning 5 Brookfield 2 (Royall’s Mallory Ruhland 1 goal)
