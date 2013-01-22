Boys basketball

Friday night

Wisconsin Dells 54 Mauston 37

Adams-Friendship 52 Nekoosa 41

Westfield 80 Wautoma 68

Tomah 77 La Crosse Logan 71

Saturday

Reedsburg 70 Milton 51

In Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Dells 54 Mauston 17

Neceedah 45 Royall 32 (Danielle Becker 11 points for Necedah)

Bangor 55 Hillsboro 32

Cashton 76 Brookwood 33

New Lisbon 64 Wonewoc-Center 63

Westfield 48 Wautoma 36

Adams-Friendship 52 Nekoosa 41

La Crosse Logan 51 Tomah 30

Saturday

DeForest 79 Tomah 18

Bangor 64 Blair-Taylor 55

Boys Hockey

Friday Night

Chippewa Falls 4 RWD/Mauston 1

Baldwin-Woodville 6 Tomah/Sparta 5

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 10 Beaver Dam 4 (Bailey Babcock 2 assists)

Black River Falls/Tomah 8 Arrowhead 1

In Wrestling

Royall won the Hillsboro Tigers invite, Hillsboro finished 4th and Necedah finished 7th. Local 1st place winners included

106 Nolan McKittrick of Royall

113 Dalton Kehoe of Hillsboro

145 Josh Palamaruk of Royall

152 Dean Sugden of Royall

170 Jameson Bender of Royall

180 Casey McCoic of Hillsboro

195 Luke Wohlrab of Royall

Mauston finished 12th at the Sparta Wrestling Invitational. Adams-Friendship finished 6th out of 15 teams. Local place winners

106 Cole Docken of Adams-Friendship 5th place

120 Jordan Dolata of Adams-Friendship 4th place

126 Jackson Whitney of Mauston 5th place

152 Brandon Dolata of Mauston 5th place

170 Roman Martinez of Mauston 5th place

170 Josh Wallner of Adams-Friendship 3rd place

182 Dalton Hoehn of Mauston 4th place

195 Justyn Kniprath 3rd place for Adams-Friendship

At the JV State Wrestling Tournament

Mauston’s Vincent Bellock placed 6th at 132

Mauston’s Hunter Knitt placed 8th at 138