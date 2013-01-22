Weekend Local Prep Scores
Boys basketball
Friday night
Wisconsin Dells 54 Mauston 37
Adams-Friendship 52 Nekoosa 41
Westfield 80 Wautoma 68
Tomah 77 La Crosse Logan 71
Saturday
Reedsburg 70 Milton 51
In Girls Basketball
Wisconsin Dells 54 Mauston 17
Neceedah 45 Royall 32 (Danielle Becker 11 points for Necedah)
Bangor 55 Hillsboro 32
Cashton 76 Brookwood 33
New Lisbon 64 Wonewoc-Center 63
Westfield 48 Wautoma 36
Adams-Friendship 52 Nekoosa 41
La Crosse Logan 51 Tomah 30
Saturday
DeForest 79 Tomah 18
Bangor 64 Blair-Taylor 55
Boys Hockey
Friday Night
Chippewa Falls 4 RWD/Mauston 1
Baldwin-Woodville 6 Tomah/Sparta 5
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 10 Beaver Dam 4 (Bailey Babcock 2 assists)
Black River Falls/Tomah 8 Arrowhead 1
In Wrestling
Royall won the Hillsboro Tigers invite, Hillsboro finished 4th and Necedah finished 7th. Local 1st place winners included
106 Nolan McKittrick of Royall
113 Dalton Kehoe of Hillsboro
145 Josh Palamaruk of Royall
152 Dean Sugden of Royall
170 Jameson Bender of Royall
180 Casey McCoic of Hillsboro
195 Luke Wohlrab of Royall
Mauston finished 12th at the Sparta Wrestling Invitational. Adams-Friendship finished 6th out of 15 teams. Local place winners
106 Cole Docken of Adams-Friendship 5th place
120 Jordan Dolata of Adams-Friendship 4th place
126 Jackson Whitney of Mauston 5th place
152 Brandon Dolata of Mauston 5th place
170 Roman Martinez of Mauston 5th place
170 Josh Wallner of Adams-Friendship 3rd place
182 Dalton Hoehn of Mauston 4th place
195 Justyn Kniprath 3rd place for Adams-Friendship
At the JV State Wrestling Tournament
Mauston’s Vincent Bellock placed 6th at 132
Mauston’s Hunter Knitt placed 8th at 138
