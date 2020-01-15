The Badger Lightning Girls Hockey team started strong unfortunately the Viroqua Lady Blackhawks finished strong on their way to a 6-3 win over the Badger Lightning. Badger Lightning led 2-1 after the first period thanks to goals by Kaylee Engel and Allison Knull. Viroqua stormed back quickly in the 2nd period scoring 2 goals in the first 30 seconds of the period taking a 3-2 lead. Viroqua would add another 2nd period goal to lead 4-2 into the 2nd intermission. The Badger Lightning got within a goal as Bailey Babcock found the back of the net with 13:03 to play. Viroqua would pull away however with a pair of late 3rd period goals to seal the 6-3 victory.