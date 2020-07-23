There will plenty of new at Wisconsin Dells High School this year.

A brand new high school building, new students, a newly revamped South Central Conference for football, and of course, new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of all that, a familiar face will be serving in a new position.

After spending the last eight years as Wisconsin Dells’ athletics secretary, Trina Slack will be taking over for Aaron Mack as the Chiefs’ new athletics director. After accepting the vacant football head coaching position at DeForest High School, Mack finished out his contract with Wisconsin Dells through the end of June.

Slack, who officially began her capacity as athletics director on July 1, said the opening piqued her interest and “it kind of made the most sense.”

“I’ve had a working relationship with a lot of the coaches and some of the stuff I’m doing now will obviously be different, but certainly the interest was there,” she added.