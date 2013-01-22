Tonights Local Prep Tournament Action
All Games Begin at 7pm
Division 2
#11 Tomah at #6 La Crosse Logan
Division 3
#9 Wisconsin Dells at #8 Lodi
# 11 Mauston at #6 G-E-T
#10 Black River Falls at #7 Nekoosa
Division 4
#11 Abbotsford at #6 Necedah
#11 Brookwood at # 6 New Glarus
Division 5
#12 New Lisbon at #5 Royall (SmashCountry 92.9FM AM1270 WRJC.com)
#14 Granton at #3 Cashton
#13 Ithaca at #4 Hillsboro (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)
#14 Wonewoc-Center at #3 Kickapoo
Girls Hockey Sectional Semi-Final Game
Black River Falls/Tomah vs Middleton at the Madison Ice arena 7pm
