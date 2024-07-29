The Tomah American Legion 16U baseball team featuring kids from the Scenic Bluffs Conference will play for a state championship on Tuesday after defeating Loyal 11-3 Sunday night. Tomah is the lone undefeated team in the tournament and will face St. Mary’s Springs tonight. Tomah trailed 3-1 after 2 innings but would score 10 unanswered run over the next 3 innings to seize control of the game. Brookwood’s Julian Cunitz had 3 hits and drove in a pair of runs including a squeeze bunt RBI in Tomah’s big 6 run 6th inning. Owen Laudon and Nate Henricks each went 3×4 to help lead the offensive output. Brookwood’s Owen Wang picked up the victory on the mound pitching 6 strong innings to earn the victory. Wang did not give up a run after the first inning and struck out 8 batters. The championship game will be played Tuesday night against Loyal, St. Marys Springs or the Cinderella of the tournament the hosts Baraboo.