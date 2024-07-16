The Tomah American Legion baseball team took down Cazenovia 12-4 Sunday afternoon in a nine inning game. Tomah used 3 pitchers to pick up the victory. TJ Shramek started the game giving up nothing on 2 infield hits 1 walk and 9 strikeouts. Jackson Steffel came in and pitched 3 perfect innings striking out 5 to earn the win on the mound and Tucker Frandsen finished the game for the Tomah Senior Legion team. Tucker Frandsen went 4×6 with 2 RBI’s while Brett Fleitner went 3×5 with 2RBI’s. Gunnar Wopat, TJ Shramek, and Kole Trap all had 2 hits apiece for the Tomah Legion team. Isaac Jennings and Trevor Westfphal each had 3 hits for Cazenovia. Tomah picked up their 3rd win of the week to improve to 4-9 on their season. Tomah fell 5-4 to Whitehall on Friday night.