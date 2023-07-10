The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team featuring Scenic Bluffs kids went 3-0 at the Westby Junior’s Round Robin Tournament. Tomah opened up action by defeating the host Westby 12-3. Jackson Steffel got the win on the mound and had 2hits in the victory. Brookwood’s Julian Cunitz went 3×5 with 3RBI’s. Tomah then downed Fennimore 9-6. Brookwood’s Jackson Cunitz went 3×4 with 2RBI’s at the plate and picked up the win on the mound. Brookwood’s Caston Gosda also had an RBI single in the win. Tomah completed its perfect weekend on Sunday by downing the Mississippi Valley Thunder 11-0. Brennan Mack pitched a shutout giving up just 1 hit in 6 innings of work to pick up the win on the mound. Jackson Steffel and Landon Ewing each had 3 hits in the victory for Tomah. Doug Wildes also helped the charge as the Brookwood Falcon went 2×2. Tomah’s 16U team will now travel to Holmen Thursday to open up the double elimination regional tournament.

Friday 15U Legion Scores

Tomah 15 Cashton 1

Tomah 12 Cashton 3