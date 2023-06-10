The Tomah American Legion 19U baseball team split a pair of games recently. On Thursday Tomah rallied for a 5-4 victory over Black River Falls. New Lisbon’s Brett Fleitner hit a walk off 2 run single to lift the Tomah Legion to the victory. Connor Granahan picked up the victory tossing 2 innings giving up just 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 5. Gunnar Wopat of Royall pitched 3 scoreless innings but took a no decision. Nathan Sankey went 1×2 with an RBI for Tomah Legion. On Friday Tomah fell 5-2 to Viroqua. Wopat had a triple in the loss for Tomah Legion. Brett Flietner had the only other hit in the loss to Viroqua.