The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team’s state tournament came to an end Monday to Wittenberg falling 16-4. Tomah placed 4th out of 8 teams in the tournament. Despite the loss Royall’s Gunnar Wopat had a good showing at the plate going 2×3 with a pair of triples. Jackson Steffel added an RBI Double. Tomah had defeated Germantown and Beloit to open up the tournament and make it all the way to the 2nd to last day of the tournament. The team was comprised of players from Tomah/Brookwood/Royall & Blair-Taylor.