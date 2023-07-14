The Tomah American Legion 16U baseball team won its first regional game defeating Holmen 7-2 Thursday evening. Royall’s Gunnar Wopat got the win on the mound for Tomah pitching 3innings giving up just 1run on 1hit while striking out 5 and walking only 1. Gunnar also went 2×4 at the plate with an RBI. TJ Shramek went 4×4 at the plate for Tomah and also got the last two outs of the game via a pair of strikeouts. Tomah led just 2-1 going into the 6th inning but a clutch 2 out hit by Brookwood’s Cam Brueggeman extended Tomah’s lead to 3-1 and would be enough for the Tomah pitching trio of Wopat, Braedyn Pasch, and TJ Shramek. Tomah will continue in the double elimination tournament trying to vie for a state tournament appearance in Waupun.