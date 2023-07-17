The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team featuring 1 Royall player, and 8 Brookwood players is headed to the 16U State Tournament after winning the Holmen regional tournament this past weekend. Tomah took down Holmen 7-2 in their first game on Thursday. Tomah rallied from a 4-0 deficit in game two to defeat G-E-T in 9 Innings by a score of 5-4 on a walk off single by Jackson Steffel. Tomah earned a 10-0 victory over Sparta on Saturday to send them into the championship round. Tomah went into the championship round 3-0 which mean their opponent would have to defeat them twice. Tomah met up with West Salem in the championship round. Tomah lost a heartbreaker 5-4 on a walk off 2 run double by West Salem’s Jackson Williams in the first game setting up a winner take all championship game. Tomah would fall behind 3-2 after the first inning but Brookwood’s Braedyn Pasch pitched well going 7innings giving up 4 runs while striking out 6 keeping Tomah in the game allowing them a chance to come back. Down by a run Tomah would tie the game at 3 in the 5th as Cole Trapp worked a base loaded walk. The game would stay tied until extra innings. Tomah scored 5 runs in the top of the 8th fueled by a big 2 strike 2out 2run single by Brookwoods Jackson Cunitz. Tomah went into the bottom half of the 8th up 8-3 and would hang on for the victory 8-6 sending them to the State Tournament in Waupun. Royall’s Gunnar Wopat had 2hits in the victory for Tomah. Tomah will take on either Watertown or Germantown in the first game of the double elimination state tournament.