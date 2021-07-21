Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as the Milwaukee Bucks held off Phoenix 105-98 in Tuesday’s N-B-A Championship series. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked five shots as the Bucks won their first title in 50 years. The team’s fans have been chanting “Buck in six” – and it came true. Veteran Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points. Milwaukee won the series with four straight victories after dropping the first two games. In a season that had seen the stands in N-B-A arenas empty for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fiserv Forum was packed. Just outside, a crowd of 65 thousand people filled the Deer District.