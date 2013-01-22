The South Central Conference will attempt to have a traditional fall sports season this year but it will look anything but traditional. The South Central Conference has announced guidelines to help give athletes a way to help them play safely and continue to have good health. Participation of spectators and normal school spirit groups will be limited this fall. For outdoor events, players will be issued 4 passes and indoor sports athletes will be limited to 2 passes. Those who do attend are required to follow state distancing and mask mandates. Other normal things likely not to be seen this fall is band, cheerleader, and dance teams performing during athletic events. There will also be no pre or post game handshakes between teams. For those of you unable to attend this fall WRJC will try to cover as many athletic events as possible.