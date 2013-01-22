The Tomah Timberwolves retained the Milk Can once again thumping Mauston 64-15 in wrestling action. Mauston did get a pair of pins from Brandon Dolata at 152 pounds and Vincent Bellock at 132 pounds. Mauston got its other victory at 126 pounds where Jackson Whitney defeated Tomah’s Benny Bemis 10-7 with a late takedown. Tomah was led by Nate Boulton who notched his 100th career victory with a pin of Mauston’s Aydin Schroeder. Mauston drops to 2-1 on the season, Tomah improves to 5-2. Mauston wrestlers will be in action at the Bi-State tournament in La Crosse December 27th and 28th.